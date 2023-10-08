Madhya Pradesh: Lions Convent School Boxers Bring Laurels To City

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The talented boxers from Lions Convent School brought laurels to the city by securing five gold and six silver medals in the 35th Madhya Pradesh Boxing Championships organised by the Amateur Boxing Federation at Jabalpur.

This remarkable feat marked the first time that participants from Lions Convent School represented Barwani district in boxing and emerged victorious.

The young pugilists from the school exhibited their exceptional skills and determination across various categories, dominating the junior, sub-junior and senior divisions. Nancy Jaiswal and Prakriti Ram Kuwade clinched gold medals in the 35-38 kg weight category, while Dakshita Raju Kushwaha, Pinky Chandan Rathore and Sneha Mandloi displayed stellar performances, earning well-deserved silver medals.

In the junior boys' category, Priyanshu Harish Wadile and Priyanshu Anil Wadile secured silver medals, with Mayur Singnath earning a bronze. The sub-junior boys' category saw outstanding performances by Ishant Gaikwad, Deepesh Rathod and Mayank Nigwal, who claimed gold medals, while Prem Kumrawat secured silver.

Their remarkable achievement garnered praise from the school's boxing coach Shine Makrani and received well-deserved accolades from Lions Club president Shyam Tayal, school officials, principal Prashanth Nair, teachers and proud parents.