MP: Narcotics Bureau Superintendent Dies After Consuming Sulphas, Was Mentally Stressed Due To Marital Dispute

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of the Central Narcotics Bureau in Gwalior, Selva Murgan allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance on October 4. It is being said that Murgan drank cold drink mixed with sulphas and also took sleeping pills.

His family members immediately took him to the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. On the interveneing night of Saturday-Sundaym he was declared dead by the doctors.

Police are now investigating the matter to find out the reason behind the suicide as Murgan has left no suicide note.

Family stress might be the reason

According to information, Murgan was suffering from mental stress due to marital dispute. On May 31, after a fight with his wife he tried to kill himself by jumping on the railway track. He was then arrested by the Railways.

It is now being suspected that the family dispute might be the reason behind Murgan taking the extreme step.

Murar police station has registered the case and taken the entire incident into consideration.

