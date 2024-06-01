Madhya Pradesh: Life, personality and work of Devi Ahilyabai be included in curriculum, says CM Yadav

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that life, personality and work of Devi Ahilya Bai would be included educational curriculum of state. The state government would also digitise her works, he announced.

He was addressing the inauguration of year-long Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai's Tricentenary celebrations. During the celebrations, programmes based on her life, work and personality would be organised across the country.

Stating that he was desisting from making any announcement owing to the model code of conduct, the chief minister said that Devi Ahilya Bai was an ideal and her name reverberated across the country. 'Her aim was to ensure that her people were neither deprived nor hungry. Success story of her good governance is known across the country,' he said.

'As a devout bhakt of Lord Shiva, her works were spread across the country, he added.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, RSS leader Krishna Gopal, Padma Shri Nivedita Bhide, Padmavibhusan Sonal Mansingh, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Gyananand Ji Tirth, Mahamandaleshwar Kirandas Bapu Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Krishnavandan Maharaj were also present in the event.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Mahajan attributed Malwaís prosperity to Lokmata Ahilya Bai. 'She was a good administrator and ruler. We should learn from her life,' she said and talked about preserving the Modi script.

Key note speaker Nivedita Bhide said that Devi Ahilya Bai made her life meaningful by serving the people. Her entire life and work were aimed at keeping people happy. Every work she did was inspired by God.

Ahilybai turned her empire into Swaraj: RSS chief

In a video message, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that she not only expanded her empire but also turned it into 'Swaraj' (good governance). She is referred as 'Punyashloka' meaning one who fulfils his or her duty towards people. Her works were unique in various perspectives. To consolidate the base of the culture she built temples, ghats and inns at places of religious and business importance.