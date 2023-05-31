Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Birth Anniversary: Interesting facts about Queen of Maratha Malwa kingdom

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
Ahilya Bai Holkar, the ruler whose life continues to inspire many Indian women, was born today in 1725. Here is why she should be remembered and discussed
The female Maratha-Malwa ruler overcame 18th century's disadvantage of gender, to become one of the best rulers the land has known
As a young girl, she was homeschooled by her father, Mankoji Rao Shinde, to read and write. This was when educating girls were far away from the norm
Wikimedia Commons
When Ahilya Bai became a widow at only 29, her father-in-law Malhar Rao refused her to commit Sati
Wikimedia Commons
The proficient Queen ruled the province of Malwa for 28 years in which the Kingdom prospered exponentially. Maheshwar, her capital was a melting pot of literary, musical, artistic and industrial achievements
She is known for constructing many temples, ghats, wells, tanks and rest-houses stretching from the Himalayas in the north to the pilgrimage centres in the south.
The compassionate ruler held public audiences daily to address the grievances of her people
"Hindu and Musalman alike revered the famous Queen and prayed for her long life,” wrote Annie Besant
In a letter in 1772, the erudite politician warned the Peshwa, “Other beasts, like tigers, can be killed by might or contrivance, but to kill a bear it is very difficult. It will die only if you kill it straight in the face, Or else, once caught in its powerful hold; the bear will kill its prey by tickling. Such is the way of the English. And given this, it is difficult to triumph over them”
Wikimedia Commons
A woman ahead of her times, Ahilya Bai’s greatest sorrow was that her daughter committed Sati when her husband died