Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Birth Anniversary: Interesting facts about Queen of Maratha Malwa kingdom

In a letter in 1772, the erudite politician warned the Peshwa, “Other beasts, like tigers, can be killed by might or contrivance, but to kill a bear it is very difficult. It will die only if you kill it straight in the face, Or else, once caught in its powerful hold; the bear will kill its prey by tickling. Such is the way of the English. And given this, it is difficult to triumph over them”

Wikimedia Commons