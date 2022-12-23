Madhya Pradesh: Less than 50% target achieved under Jal Jeevan Mission in Ratlam district

Representative Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a total of 379 water schemes were sanctioned in the district of which only 164 have been completed so far and 32 completed schemes have yet to be transferred to the respective village panchayat by the Public Health Engineering Department.

In Piploda development block out of a total of 44 so far only 6 schemes have been completed. In other development blocks the percentage of completion of targeted water supply schemes so far is less than 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, 368 villages of the district suffer from lack of availability of underground water as either the water table is very low or only polluted water is available. Thus water will be supplied to these villages through the “Nal Jal Yojna.”. Jal Nigam will develop Nal Jal Yojna in 127 villages of the district.

However, early implementation of the water supply schemes based on the Gandhi SagarYojna for Alot and Taal development blocks is being eagerly awaited.

Under this ambitious plan, a total of 191 villages of these two development blocks will get water from Gandhi SagarYojna. On the other hand, Jal Nigam has begun

work of Gunawad Yojna based on Maleni river for supplying water in the coming months. It is claimed that by May next year Maleni river-based water supply scheme will be completed in 15 villages which will benefit 28 thousand people.

Meanwhile, a review meeting was held here presided over by the district collector Narendra Suryavanshi . He directed that wherever the work of any water scheme is completed under JJM, its verification will be done by village Jal Swacchata Samiti. He also directed that data pertaining to all completed schemes should be provided on Google drive. It is informed that in the sanctioned 379 Nal Jal Yojnas a total of 1,04,624 domestic water connections are to be provided and so far 48,537 water connections have been provided from the completed schemes of JJM.

