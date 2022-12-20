e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Collector helps Class 9 student get readmitted to school in Ratlam

The student had come to the weekly public grievance redressal meeting with his parents and brought to the notice of district collector Narendra Suryavanshi that he was expelled from the Government School situated at Manekchowk

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 9 student Kasim who approached the district collector today in the Jansunwai against his expulsion from school was readmitted to the school on the directive of the collector.

On the directives of the district collector, deputy collector Trilochan Gaud and district education officer K C Sharma took the student with them and got him readmitted to the school.

The student had come to the weekly public grievance redressal meeting with his parents and brought to the notice of district collector Narendra Suryavanshi that he was expelled from the Government School situated at Manekchowk.

A total of 71 applications were disposed of in the Jan Sunwai today. In another application, Jawahar Nagar resident Vipul Bhatt drew attention towards encroachment at the Government Primary school Jawahar Nagar which is badly affecting the study of students.

He argued that students were even deprived of fresh air and light due to encroachment. Students also get disturbed due to noise by the traders which affects their concentration, he further added. The Ratlam Municipal Corporation has been directed to take appropriate action immediately.

