Madhya Pradesh: Panch's husband shot dead in Sardarpur tehsil

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district after the husband of a village panch was reportedly shot dead by five persons. The incident was reported at Mawadi village at 10 pm on Monday and the deceased was identified as Babbu, 31, son of Hattu Amliyar.

Meanwhile, police swung into the action and arrested two accused Raju Girwal and Sameer Girwal involved in the crime, while the search for other three accused is going on, informed SDOP Ramsingh Meda.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a bullet shrapnel pierced into the chest and neck of the deceased and doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital.

Police claimed that some people had tried to spread a rumour about the entry of some miscreants in the village but when the police team discussed the matter with the family of the deceased and people of the village it was clear that murder was a result of enmity.

According to information, Babu Amaliar reached home at Mawadi village from Ringnod under Sardarpur police station at around 10 pm, after some time suddenly the accused Raju Girwal and Sameer Girwal along with their three other companions reached Babbu’s house.

Here the accused argued with the girl Jyoti of Peshiya village for not settling the dispute and pointed a gun, although Babu tried to escape and ran away to the farm, followed by his family members, the accused fired at him, causing serious injuries to his chest and neck.

Ringnod police outpost team first reached the spot on getting the information, followed by Sardarpur police station in-charge Pradeep Khanna and SDOP RamsinghMeda. After some time, Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh.

The police have registered a case against Raju Girwal, Sameer Girwal and three others on the report of the deceased's father in this case.

According to the family members, the son used to settle the disputes between the villagers and this led to his death.

