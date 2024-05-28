 Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Attacks Youth Near Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, Forest Dept Prohibits Cycles, Two-Wheelers On Road
Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary forest range officer Ankit Soni highlighted the presence of approximately 100 leopards within the sanctuary's expanse. Soni emphasized the unpredictability of wildlife behaviour, especially in the sweltering heat, which may induce panic and lead to potentially hazardous encounters.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth riding a bike has been attacked by a leopard on the road inside a forest under Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. The victim sustained injuries to HIS shoulders, although, his condition is reported as stable.

As per reports, following a leopard sighting near Ravali Kudi and Gandhi Sagar Bharat Mata barrier, the forest department prohibited cycles and two-wheelers movement on the road. Despite warnings, some commuters continued to disregard safety measures.

Forest officials intercept three men and a woman mounted on two bikes. However, Shivraj Bhil of Prempuria, parked his bike nearby, falling victim to a sudden leopard attack.

He then underwent primary aid at Primary Health Centre at Gandhi Sagar Sector 8 and was referred to Mandsaur District Hospital, including the administration of HRG injections.

Shivraj recounted the harrowing experience, saying that a wild leopard attacked him when he was riding a bike to Chandrapura but he narrowly escaped the ferocious attack.

