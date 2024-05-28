MP Weather Update: Heatwave Grips State; Chhindwara, Satna Face Season's Highest Temperatures

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Severe heatwave continues to scorch MP with temperatures soaring across the state. The blazing sun has made mornings unbearable, with some districts experiencing temperatures surpassing 41 degrees Celsius by noon.

Bhopal saw temperatures rise from 33 degrees Celsius in the morning to 41 degrees Celsius by noon, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for heatwave conditions.

Chhatarpur and Khajuraho recorded temperatures hitting 47 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, while Sehore reached a scorching 46.8 degrees Celsius.

In Bhopal, temperatures soared to 43.6 degrees Celsius on the fourth day of the heatwave, slightly lower than the previous day's 44 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Sunday witnessed the highest temperatures across all four days, with Chhindwara also experiencing intense heat, resulting in fewer people on the streets.

Chhatarpur recorded the season's highest temperature at 47 degrees Celsius, causing deserted streets in the tourist city of Khajuraho. Satna registered the highest temperature of the season at 46 degrees Celsius, leading to quiet streets and empty markets.

On Monday, Prithvipur in Niwari district saw temperatures reaching a record-breaking 48.7 degrees Celsius, surpassing previous records in Bhind. Other districts like Datia, Khajuraho, Guna, Damoh, and Ashoknagar also saw temperatures exceeding 47 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave is expected to continue, with Bhind district likely to see temperatures exceeding 48 degrees Celsius, marking the highest recorded temperature so far. Nighttime temperatures are also expected to remain high, exacerbating the heatwave's impact.