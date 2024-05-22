Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Attack Leaves Four Workers Injured In Amjhera | FP Photo

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): Four workers engaged in cutting bamboo were injured in a leopard attack in Bherughat area of Amjhera in Dhar district on Wednesday morning. They have suffered injuries on their hands, legs and necks. Eyewitness Man Singh Rawat narrated the ordeal, saying that a leopard attacked four workers. They cried for help and attracted nearby villagers, prompting them to rush to the scene and scare off the predator.

The injured were swiftly transported to Amjhera's government hospital,áwhere they receivedáurgent medical attention. Dr Sushant Bahadur, in-charge of the Amjhera health centre, said that victims, including Kalu Sohan, Munsingh Touley, Gajendra and Nanuram, are currently under medical care.

Among the wounded, Nanuram sustained severe injuries, bearing the marks of the leopard's teeth on various parts of his body. The menace of leopard infestation looms large over the region, with numerous reported incidents of attack on both livestock and now, humans. This escalating threat has stirred apprehension among residents, prompting calls for urgent intervention from the concerned authorities.

The villagers panicked and demanded the forest department put up cages to capture leopards. Villagers claimed despite several pleas to the department, officials failed to address their grievances. Meanwhile, the forest department remains vigilant in addressing concerns and mitigating potential risks associated with leopard encounters in the region.