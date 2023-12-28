Madhya Pradesh: Legal Literacy Camp Enhances Awareness Of Road Safety In Khargone | Representational Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to enhance legal awareness of road safety, the district legal services authority, district court Mandleshwar conducted a legal literacy camp at Government Law College, Khargone on Wednesday.

This was held under the guidance of district judge and district legal services authority secretary Mandleshwar, Narendra Patel and Government Law College, Principal Dr RS Deora. During the camp, Patel emphasised the significance of legal aid and victim compensation schemes while elucidating citizens' rights and responsibilities.

He also highlighted the government's support through the victim compensation scheme. One of the vital messages conveyed was the imperative need to abide by the Motor Vehicle Act. Patel urged students to drive responsibly, emphasising the avoidance of careless driving.

Additionally, he emphasised the necessity of vehicle insurance and urged students to educate their family members about its importance. Dr Deora underscored the pivotal role of law students in spreading legal awareness among the masses.

He urged students to actively contribute to society through their legal knowledge. Head of the department Chandrabhan Trivedi proposed a vote of thanks. Academic staff including Bharat Singh Thakur, Vipin Soni, and Abhishek Singh Lodhi besides LLB students attended the event.