 Madhya Pradesh: Lecture Marks Rashtriya Yuva Diwas In Ratlam
Madhya Pradesh: Lecture Marks Rashtriya Yuva Diwas In Ratlam

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad (MPJAP)district unit organised a lecture on the occasion of Rashtriya Yuva Diwas to mark Swami Vivekananda Jayanti at Samay Foundation Training Centre here.  Speakers of the programme were state convener of Yuva cell of Gayatri Pariwar Vivek Chaudhary,  member of  Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India, Ashok Patidar, district secretary Ramkrishna Ashram Subhash Sharma, Santshri Rishi Maharaj, district convener MPJAP Ratnesh Vijayvargiya and social workers Omprakash Trivedi and Govind Kakani presided over.

Speakers highlighted the life, ideals  and contribution of Swami Vivekananda towards the Indian culture  and emergence of  spiritualism and  emergence on the world sphere. The speakers also highlighted the speech gist  of Swami Vivekananda delivered  in Chicago (USA) in 1893. They stressed that ideals and contribution of Vivekananda must reach to every youth of the country which will fulfil the sole purpose of celebrating Rashtriya Yuva Diwas.

Mahavirdas Bairagi conducted the programme and  Sheilendra  Solanki gave vote of thanks. Meanwhile, district level Samuhik Surya Namaskar Programme was held here at the government school of excellence. On this occasion, the address by Chief Minister MohanYadav was listened to. In the programme, some portion of the historic speech of Swami Vivekananda in Chicago was also read out for the students. Samuhik Surya Namaskar and Pranayama Yoga were held in the district.

Follow us on

