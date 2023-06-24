 Madhya Pradesh: Late Deputy CM’s Death Anniversary To Be Observed As Bhakti Diwas
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Tenth anniversary of former deputy CM of MP Subhash Yadav would be observed as Bhakti Diwas on Monday in Borawan village of Khargone.

This was announced by his sons, former union agriculture minister Arun Yadav and Kasrawad MLA Sachin Yadav.

During the day, 501 saints would be worshipped and honoured by his two sons under the guidance of Ishwaranand Maharaj, Balakdas Maharaj and Kalyandas Maharaj in the village. Yadav sons and family would also perform Narmada Pujan and Abhishek at Shalivahan temple.

A 751-metre-long Chunri would be offered to Goddess Narmada during the rituals.

Arun Yadav and Sachin Yadav said that along with a large number of saints, Brahmins would also participate in this religious ceremony. They further said that it would be a historic and proud moment for the Nimar region as well as for the Borawan village.

Subhash Yadav was also MLA for Kasrawad from 1993 to 2008.

article-image

