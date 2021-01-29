Madhya Pradesh: January 30 last day for JEE Main February 2021 corrections

Indore: Saturday, January 30, 2021, i.e. today is the last day for corrections in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February attempt.
Candidates already registered for the the exam can change their particulars in the respective JEE application form online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency, which administers JEE Main, had opened the online JEE Main application correction window on January 27.
The additional JEE main application fee, if applicable, can be paid online through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI or PAYTM Wallet, an NTA statement said.
“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction in their particulars, in their respective registration form, wherever incorrect or incomplete,” the statement from NTA said.
It further added: “Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to them.”
Four attempts
This year, the candidates will get four attempts in the JEE Mains Examination. The first prompt will start from February 23, 2021.
In such a situation, students have about a month to prepare for the exam. This one month is essential for brushing up knowledge and preparing for the exam.
JEE Mains' first attempt will be from February 23 to 26. The second attempt has been planned from March 15 to 18. Third attempt has been scheduled from April 27 to 30. The last attempt will be from May 24 to 28.
Some clarifications about JEE, common queries
· Multiple attempts will give multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in one attempt. In first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the next time
· If anyone missed the examination due to reasons beyond control (such as Board examination), then he/she will not have to wait for one full year.
· A candidate need not appear in all the four Sessions. However, if candidate appears in more than one Session then his/her best of the 2021 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of Merit List/ Ranking.
· Candidate has option to apply for one session or for more than one session (February/March /April /May 2021) together and pay exam fee accordingly.
· Candidate has to fill up one Application Form for all session. If he/ she fills up now, there will be only one Application Form. If he fills up now (for a few sessions), and choses to fill up the application for the other sessions later, the same Application Form will be shown to him later on, once the Application Forms for the later sessions of (March/ April/ May) are started.
· If any candidate did not apply for February Session, then he/she can apply for the remaining Sessions. The application window will be re-opened briefly immediately after the declaration of the result of February / March/ April Session.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)