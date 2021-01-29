Madhya Pradesh: January 30 last day for JEE Main February 2021 corrections

Indore: Saturday, January 30, 2021, i.e. today is the last day for corrections in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February attempt.

Candidates already registered for the the exam can change their particulars in the respective JEE application form online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency, which administers JEE Main, had opened the online JEE Main application correction window on January 27.

The additional JEE main application fee, if applicable, can be paid online through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI or PAYTM Wallet, an NTA statement said.

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction in their particulars, in their respective registration form, wherever incorrect or incomplete,” the statement from NTA said.

It further added: “Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to them.”