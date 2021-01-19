JEE Main 2021: Education Ministry scraps 75% in Class 12 board exams criteria

The JEE Main is a national level entrance exam for admission to 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes.

The decision has been taken considering the decision that was taken for IIT JEE (Advanced) and in line with the decision taken for the last academic year.

Recently the education ministry relaxed the 75 percent eligibility criteria for the JEE Advanced. Earlier, only students who scored a minimum 75 percent marks in the Class 12 board exams were eligible.

This year the JEE Main will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021. The next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-38.