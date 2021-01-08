2021: Click here to check timetables of CBSE Board Exam, JEE Mains, JEE Advance and NEET 2021

2020 was indeed a difficult year for the students in India as the exams kept getting cancelled and postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and followed lockdown. The new year has started, however, the pandemic is not over yet as India has also reported few cases with the mutated COVID-19 virus.

Uncertainty over dates of few exams is still there, thus we have collated a list of dates of various exams for you.

JEE Mains 2021

This year the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021. The next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-38.

JEE Advance 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be conducted on July 3, 2021, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Thursday. Also, this year, the eligibility criterion of a minimum score of 75 per cent aggregate marks in Class 12 board exams has been scrapped.

NEET 2021

Last year, NEET was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The education ministry has not yet announced the dates for the NEET 2021.

CBSE Board Exams

Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10 and results will be announced on July 15.

(With inputs from agencies)