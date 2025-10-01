Vijay's Party, TVK, Suspends His Statewide Tour For 2 Weeks After Karur Stampede

X

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Wednesday suspended his statewide tour for two weeks. The development came days after a stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur, which claimed the lives of 41 people.

The TVK announced the decision through its X handle. "In this situation where we are in pain and sorrow over the loss of our loved ones, the public meeting programme of our party leader for the next two weeks is being temporarily postponed. New details regarding these public meetings will be announced later," the post read.

On Tueday, two days after the stampede, released an emotional statement. It was his first public reaction after the tragic incident. "I have never faced such a painful situation in my life. My heart is aching, I am in deep pain," Vijay said in a video emssage. He further added that the truth about what transpired on the day of the stampede will come out soon.

"People come to see me in this campaign, the only reason behind it is love and affection. In my life, I have never experienced such pain. I will soon meet the victims," he said.

He said people's safety has been a top priority for him.

"Apart from all things, people's safety was the top priority I had always in my heart. Living aside all the political reasons, we always request permission for better, safe place to the police, considering the people's safety, but things which shouldn't have happened have happened," he said.

Hitting out at Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, the actor-turned-politician said, " "Chief Minister sir, I request you please do not harm my party functionaries. I will be available at my house or in my office and you can take any action against me, but not against them".

Vijay is facing flak over the incident as the police said that around 30,000 people gathered at the venue despite its capacity of 10,000. It was also alleged that there were no proper arrangement of food and drinking water at the venue. It was also pointed out the FIR that Vijay deliberately arrived late at around 7 pm at the venue so that more people could come in.

The stampede occurred at Vijay's rally on September 27.