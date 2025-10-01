 Vijay's Party, TVK, Suspends His Statewide Tour For 2 Weeks After Karur Stampede
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVijay's Party, TVK, Suspends His Statewide Tour For 2 Weeks After Karur Stampede

Vijay's Party, TVK, Suspends His Statewide Tour For 2 Weeks After Karur Stampede

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Wednesday suspended his statewide tour for two weeks after the Karur stampede.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
X

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Wednesday suspended his statewide tour for two weeks. The development came days after a stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur, which claimed the lives of 41 people.

The TVK announced the decision through its X handle. "In this situation where we are in pain and sorrow over the loss of our loved ones, the public meeting programme of our party leader for the next two weeks is being temporarily postponed. New details regarding these public meetings will be announced later," the post read.

On Tueday, two days after the stampede, released an emotional statement. It was his first public reaction after the tragic incident. "I have never faced such a painful situation in my life. My heart is aching, I am in deep pain," Vijay said in a video emssage. He further added that the truth about what transpired on the day of the stampede will come out soon.

"People come to see me in this campaign, the only reason behind it is love and affection. In my life, I have never experienced such pain. I will soon meet the victims," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Pune RTO Sees 8,717 Vehicle Registrations Ahead Of Dussehra; Electric Vehicles In Demand
Pune RTO Sees 8,717 Vehicle Registrations Ahead Of Dussehra; Electric Vehicles In Demand
Did Arjit Taneja Leave Jhanak To Star In Naagin 7?
Did Arjit Taneja Leave Jhanak To Star In Naagin 7?
Subhash Ghai Threatens Legal Action Against Actress Nehal Vadoliya Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'Attempting To Malign My Reputation'
Subhash Ghai Threatens Legal Action Against Actress Nehal Vadoliya Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'Attempting To Malign My Reputation'
PM Narendra Modi & US President Donald Trump Likely To Meet In Kuala Lumpur On Sidelines Of ASEAN Summit - Reports
PM Narendra Modi & US President Donald Trump Likely To Meet In Kuala Lumpur On Sidelines Of ASEAN Summit - Reports

He said people's safety has been a top priority for him.

"Apart from all things, people's safety was the top priority I had always in my heart. Living aside all the political reasons, we always request permission for better, safe place to the police, considering the people's safety, but things which shouldn't have happened have happened," he said.

Hitting out at Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, the actor-turned-politician said, " "Chief Minister sir, I request you please do not harm my party functionaries. I will be available at my house or in my office and you can take any action against me, but not against them".

Vijay is facing flak over the incident as the police said that around 30,000 people gathered at the venue despite its capacity of 10,000. It was also alleged that there were no proper arrangement of food and drinking water at the venue. It was also pointed out the FIR that Vijay deliberately arrived late at around 7 pm at the venue so that more people could come in.

The stampede occurred at Vijay's rally on September 27.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 01, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 01, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

PM Narendra Modi & US President Donald Trump Likely To Meet In Kuala Lumpur On Sidelines Of ASEAN...

PM Narendra Modi & US President Donald Trump Likely To Meet In Kuala Lumpur On Sidelines Of ASEAN...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 01, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-20 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 01, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-20 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Veraval Poonj Festival Tragedy: 3 Devotees Electrocuted At Momai Mataji Temple

Veraval Poonj Festival Tragedy: 3 Devotees Electrocuted At Momai Mataji Temple

AP Horror: Dalit Girl Gangraped By 3 Men Posing As Forest Officials; 2 Arrested, 1 On The Run In...

AP Horror: Dalit Girl Gangraped By 3 Men Posing As Forest Officials; 2 Arrested, 1 On The Run In...