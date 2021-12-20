Madhya Pradesh: Last day for filing nomination in Khetia panchayat polls

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): People thronged allotted centres for the registration of nominations for the posts of Panch, Sarpanch and Janpad members, on December 20, the last day for the nominations according as per the notification.

Due to the decision of the Supreme Court, elections for the reserved posts of other backward classes have been postponed and the fate of some aspirants for the post of panch received a blow because of the decision.

Four centers are being set up in Janpad Panchayat Pansemal and centers at Niraspur and Bhatika are also being set up, where the influx of those filling the nomination papers was seen even before 10 in the morning.

After the completion of the nomination process, along with the scrutiny of the nomination papers, it will be clear on the 23rd that who will be the candidates in the election.

The training of the employees engaged for election duty was also completed on Sunday in the presence of District Election Officer Shivraj Singh Verma, Collector Barwani, Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla, District Panchayat Executive Officer Rituraj Singh and Sub-Divisional Officer, Deputy Collector Anshu Jawla.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:45 PM IST