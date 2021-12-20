e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 01:17 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Police burst duplicate pipe manufacturing factory in Jabalpur; seize pipes, machineries worth Rs 2 crore

FP News Service
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have confiscated duplicate pipes and machineries worth worth over Rs 2 crore, sources said on Monday.

The duplicate pipe manufacturing factory- Polyset Pipe Industry- was situated in Umaria-Dumariya locality under Chargawa police station in Jabalpur.

According to reports, Anand Jain, an employee of Jain Irrigation System Ltd Company lodged a complaint at Chargawa police station that the Polyset Pipe Industry was manufacturing and selling pipes using the name of his company. He also claimed that the Polyset Pipe Industry was also selling pipes using the names of other branded companies as well.

Acting on the complaint, City Superintendent of Police, Priyanka Shukla along with Chargawa police reached the spot and began an investigation into the matter.

The police arrested the manager of Polyset Pipe Industry, Deepak Gupta and Sandeep Gupta form the spot. Deepak told police that the owner of the company Maya Gupta, and her husband Gulab Chand Gupta instructed to use the trademarks of the companies.

The police registered a case under sections 420, 468, 471, 34 and 51, 63, 68 of the Copyright Act and began a search to nab the remaining accused. The police seized around 3268 illegal pipes from the spot. Police also seized various frames from the spot. The confiscated pipes consisted of various branded companies.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Bahuguna said that he had received a complaint of manufacturing duplicate PBC pipe in the area. After that he constituted a team to take action into the matter. Detailed investigation of the matter was underway, he added.

