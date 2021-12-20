Madhya Pradesh: State logs 15 new cases; active tally at 181

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With 15 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,489 on Sunday, while the recovery count increased to 7,82,779 after 14 patients were discharged from hospitals, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,529 as no fatality was reported during the day.

There are now 181 active coronavirus cases in the state, he said.

As 59,095 swab samples were examined during the day, the number of tests carried out in MP so far went up to 2,29,81,007, the official added.

A total of 9,81,37,186 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 7,95,94 on Sunday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,489, new cases 15, death toll 10,529, recoveries 7,82,779, active cases 181, number of tests so far 2,29,81,007.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 09:59 AM IST