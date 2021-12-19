Madhya Pradesh: Four held for murdering man over land dispute

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons have been arrested for killing a man while two are on run.

Police said that the main accused Shakil landed into an argument with his brother Zakir Hussain alias Bhim over construction of his house on November 14, 2021.

Both of them lodged a complaint in police station but Shakilís grudge led to his brother's murder.

He and a former BJP councilor Bala Bagwan, his friend Zafar, relatives Arshad, Arbaz and Saddam planned to kill Bhim in the next 15 days.

The mastermind behind the plan Bagwan had an old land dispute with Bhim and he even offered Rs 50,000 to Shakil for arranging weapons and other requirements. He assured everyone to suppress the matter and save them later.

Shakil and his companions followed Bhim for the next 15 days. They arranged a pistol, bullet and executed the plan.

Shakil ultimately shot Bhim to death after firing three bullets on point blank range in broad daylight in Gulmohar colony on December 8. The accused were absconding after the incident and had switched off their phone.

SP Aditya Pratap Singh constituted a team under the leadership of station in-charge Sameer Patidar to look into the matter. Cyber cell also played a key role in nabbing Shakil, Arshad, Arbaz and one other. They also seized the pistol used on the spot and Rs 50,000 offered by Bagwan.

Shakil is a notorious miscreant and an accused in five cases registered in police station. Administration has demolished his illegally constructed house recently.

