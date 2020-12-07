Madhya Pradesh: Land shark Chhabbu, goon Manohar Verma’s illegal structures razed in Indore

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police in a joint operation demolished illegal structures of land shark Chhabbu and listed goon Manohar Verma who was mastermind behind attack on senior BJP leader Gopi Nema’s house.
A heavy police force was present during the operation. Armed with JCBs and poclain machines, IMC removal gang reached Sanjogpuri on LIG Link Road on Monday morning where Chhabbu had constructed an illegal structure on 1,250 sq ft plot. The building was demolished.
After that, the removal gang reached Raoji Bazaar where Verma had illegally erected a three-storeyed building on 600 sq ft plot. The IMC team toppled the residential building. Verma is also accused of plotting an attack on Nema’s house.
Raoji Bazaar police station incharge Savita Chaudhary said as many as seven cases, including under Section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC are registered against Verma.
Four JCBs and four poclain machines were used in the operation. The IMC pressed 200 employees in the removal operation.
