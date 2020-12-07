Madhya Pradesh: Land shark Chhabbu, goon Manohar Verma’s illegal structures razed in Indore

After that, the removal gang reached Raoji Bazaar where Verma had illegally erected a three-storeyed building on 600 sq ft plot. The IMC team toppled the residential building. Verma is also accused of plotting an attack on Nema’s house.

Raoji Bazaar police station incharge Savita Chaudhary said as many as seven cases, including under Section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC are registered against Verma.

Four JCBs and four poclain machines were used in the operation. The IMC pressed 200 employees in the removal operation.