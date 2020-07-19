Indore: Highest mass encroachments reported in a year, 4 this month in city

Indore: As we take baby steps towards ‘Unlock’ and adapt to a new way of life, villagers seem to have found a better and easier way to earn a living. Flocking together large groups of villagers especially led by women are encroaching on forest land.

In the last 17 days, i.e. the month of July, four such mass encroachments have been reported by the forest department in Indore division. During lockdown, 17 such encroachments were reported. This year has reported the highest ever encroachments especially mass encroachments in Indore division, according to forest department officials.

The idea of encroachments is an alternate way of earning income for some villagers, explained an officer.

Taking over forest land in mass gatherings secures villagers from specific investigation and charges. Another trend seen in all the four encroachments till now shows that women are taking lead.