Madhya Pradesh: Land acquisition process underway in Ujjain

Mahakal Temple | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After identifying the land for the ropeway to be built from the railway station to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, the process of its acquisition has now begun. Union Surface and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s ministry has approved Rs 204 crore for making a ropeway from the railway station to Shri Mahakaleshwar temple. In this regard, a target has been set to issue tenders soon and prepare the ropeway by 2024. After the approval of the amount, the district administration has also been alerted and has identified the land for the ropeway to be built from the railway station to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

This land will pass through Railway Station Road, Indore Gate, Begumpura, Ravi Shankar Colony, near Jaisingpura and will reach Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. The width of the road from the railway station to Ravi Shankar Colony is fine and the ropeway can easily pass over here. After identification of the land, the SDM will issue notice of land acquisition. The land will be acquired after hearing the claims and objections. This land will then be handed over to the agency for preparing the ropeway.