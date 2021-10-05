Madhya Pradesh: Laghu Udyog Bharti raises unit problems

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Laghu Udyog Bharti (LUB) called a meeting of its fellow members on Monday to discuss the problem of pipe manufacturing units of the state.

The units are facing problems because of the policies of the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam. LUB state president Mahesh G Gupta said that the pipe manufacturing units had been apprised about the distribution-related problems in the state. Representatives of units of Khargone, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Betul, Bhopal, Maksi and other districts were present at the meeting.

The units are not empanelled with the Jal Nigam and many units do not fall under their special conditions. It is impacting their production and distribution. Due to this, employment and economic problems are also arising. The industries are going through economic losses.

Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 02:07 AM IST