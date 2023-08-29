Madhya Pradesh: Kukshi Police Seize 24 Firearms, 10 Live Cartridges

FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another crackdown on illegal arms dealers, Kukshi police team seized as many as 24 fire arms and 10 live cartridges on Tuesday, police said. The total market value of seized material stands around Rs 4 lakh. Police arrested Gopal Bheel (21), a resident of Kukshi.

Kukshi SDOP Sunil Gupta informed that within the last 15-days this is the second major raid and with this, police seized as many 54 firearms and 40 live cartridges.

Briefing media persons, SDOP Gupta informed that they got the tip-off about a suspect standing at Bagh Road Square with a bag. Swinging into action, the police immediately rushed to the spot and detained the person. During search, police recovered two pistols and 22 country-made revolvers along with 10 cartridges.

During police interrogation, the detained person revealed his identity as Gopal Bheel and said that he had taken the weapon from a Sikligar. Police booked him under the relevant sections of the Arms Act.

How did accused Gopal got caught

15 days ago, Kukshi police had arrested Damoh’s arms dealer Sudeep Ahirwar. During interrogation, he informed the police about one Gopal Bhil who is involved in illegal weapons business. SP Manoj Kumar Singh immediately directed Kukshi police team to take action. The police team activated their informers network and on late Monday evening they got the tip-off.