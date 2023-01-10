Madhya Pradesh: Kothari re-elected Dewas Chemist Association president

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Anand Kothari has been re-elected unopposed as president of the Dewas Chemist Association. The election to constitute the executive committee of the association was organised at Mainashree Complex in the city.

Election officers Mahendra Gupta and Rajesh Gupta said that under the statutory process of election, Anand Kothari was nominated unopposed as district president of the organisation with the unanimous consent of all members. Similarly, Girdhar Gupta was nominated as secretary, Hemant Goyal as treasurer and Mahendra Upadhyay as the conserver of the organisation.

Upadhyay praised the working style of the re-elected district president Kothari and said that we have to make our association strong with a new action plan. President Anand Kothari expressed his gratitude towards everyone. Secretary Girdhar Gupta proposed a vote of thanks. Ashok Peshwani, Sandeep Madhwani and others were also present, informed media in-charge Deepesh Gupta.

