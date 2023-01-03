Madhya Pradesh: Collector holds public hearing in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas collector Rishav Gupta held a public hearing at district headquarters on Tuesday. In the hearing, applicants presented their problems in front of the collector and he took quick action against it. Also, the collector ordered the officers of concerned departments to redress applicants' problems and take action.

Additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavche including district officers of other departments were present in the hearing. Citizens should be benefitted with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. Applicant Ranair Gadri of tehsil Tonkkhurd presented an application regarding Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in front of the collector in the hearing. For which collector Gupta instructed the concerned officer to take action according to the rules and resolve it.

E-rickshaw should be provided

In the public hearing, the officer was instructed to take proper action against the problem of the applicant specially-abled Kailash regarding getting an e-rickshaw.

Third installment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana should be provided

Sarju Bai Rathore, resident of Kantafod tehsil Satwas, gave an application in the public hearing, regarding getting the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, on which the collector instructed officers to take proper action.

Applications regarding preparation of admission slip, crop insurance amount, removal of encroachment, assistance for treatment, replacement of meter, benefit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, removal of encroachment from the road, reduction in electricity bill, were also received by the officials of concerned departments in the hearing. Instructions were given for quick redressal.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Absconding sandalwood smuggler caught while hunting in Dewas