Madhya Pradesh: Absconding sandalwood smuggler caught while hunting in Dewas

A year after, the miscreant was again spotted in the forest of Nagda

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 10:51 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The forest department caught an absconding sandalwood smuggler while hunting wild animals in the Nagda forest of Dewas. According to information, accused Santosh, a resident of Jagdishpura was out of reach for the past year when forest department Range Officer DS Chauhan failed to arrest him while smuggling sandalwood from the forest of Barotha village in Dewas. However, sandalwood weighing 60 kg was seized during the incident.

A year after, the miscreant was again spotted in the forest of Nagda. This time, forest department officials nabbed him and confiscated six pieces of sandalwood, three nets to catch animals, instruments to cut trees and a motorcycle with the number plate MP 41 MN 8148. Seized valuables cost up to Rs 1 lakh. As per officers, he was hunting wild animals. Action was taken under the guidance of forest conservator PN Mishra.

