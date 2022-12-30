Madhya Pradesh: Sanjeevani Clinics to come up in various wards of Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Residents can get medical facilities in their own wards in the near future. The above sentence was said by Dewas MLA Gayatri Raje Puar while inaugurating the construction work of various Sanjeevni Clinics in the city. Sanjeevani Clinics will be opened in different wards with adequate types of equipment and medicines for first aid. Each clinic will be built at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. Various development works of the city for the construction of public toilets, boundary walls, and roads were also inaugurated.

The inauguration ceremony was begun by MLA Puar by offering prayers at Ganesh temple of Ward no 45, Nagda village. Mayor Geeta Agarwal, chairman Ravi Jain, MLA representative Durgesh Agarwal, district president Rajeev Khandelwal, and other public representatives were also present. Public-oriented development works will be done at a cost of Rs 2. 7 crores in the city.

