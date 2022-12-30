e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Tomar New Jersey Kids Preschool celebrates Veer Bal Diwas in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Tomar New Jersey Kids Preschool celebrates Veer Bal Diwas in Dewas

Principal Pooja Tomar said that through this programme, their objective is to inculcate the spirit of culture, sacrifice and patriotism among children along with education

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A programme to commemorate the Veer Bal Diwas was organised in Tomar New Jersey Kids Preschool of Dewas. On this occasion, a play based on the life of Guru Gobind Singh was presented by the students. Director Ajay Singh Tomar informed students about the sacrifice made by Guru Gobind Singh and his sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.

Principal Pooja Tomar said that through this programme, their objective is to inculcate the spirit of culture, sacrifice and patriotism among children along with education. A Tricolour rally was also taken out by the students in the city. A large number of students and teachers participated in it.

Read Also
Ujjain: Bid to arrange liquor for prisoners, woman guard suspended
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Christmas Sports Dhamaka organised by Catholic Society

Indore: Christmas Sports Dhamaka organised by Catholic Society

Indore: Discom to install 1.32 lakh smart meters in the city

Indore: Discom to install 1.32 lakh smart meters in the city

Indore: Have a house? earn through homestay scheme

Indore: Have a house? earn through homestay scheme

Indore: Stalls to showcase MP heritage, culture

Indore: Stalls to showcase MP heritage, culture

Indore: Terrific traffic haunts Admin

Indore: Terrific traffic haunts Admin