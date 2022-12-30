Madhya Pradesh: Tomar New Jersey Kids Preschool celebrates Veer Bal Diwas in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A programme to commemorate the Veer Bal Diwas was organised in Tomar New Jersey Kids Preschool of Dewas. On this occasion, a play based on the life of Guru Gobind Singh was presented by the students. Director Ajay Singh Tomar informed students about the sacrifice made by Guru Gobind Singh and his sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.

Principal Pooja Tomar said that through this programme, their objective is to inculcate the spirit of culture, sacrifice and patriotism among children along with education. A Tricolour rally was also taken out by the students in the city. A large number of students and teachers participated in it.