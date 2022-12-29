Ujjain: Bid to arrange liquor for prisoners, woman guard suspended

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman guard of the Central Jail has been suspended for getting six bottles of liquor thrown inside the jail to be delivered to the prisoners.

Two other guards saw her act and they not only recover the bottles but also informed the Jail Superintendent about it.

This incident occurred in the Central Jail Ujjain recently. According to this, the female guard Priyanka Bhadoria was on wall duty, during which six bottles of plastic liquor bottles were thrown inside the jail. When head constables Ram Sumiran Mishra and constable Vinod Gurjar, who were doing duty in the ward inside the jail, saw bottles of liquor inside the jail, they immediately informed the jail superintendent Usha Raj. The superintendent has suspended Priyanka Bhadoria, while the head constable Ram Sumiran Mishra and constable Vinod Gurjar have been honoured by giving them a certificate of appreciation.