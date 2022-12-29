Ujjain: Hotel staff overcharge, behave rudely with army personnel

File/ Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A case of indecency and jousting with army personnel has come to the fore in Hotel Utsav located in the Mahakal temple area. These jawans had stayed with their families since Tuesday. They were charged Rs 3k instead of Rs 2k for a room and no facilities were provided. There was a dispute regarding this. A complaint has been made to the collector along with the police in this regard.

Two days ago, the collector had a meeting and instructed all to behave well with the devotees. In the last days of December, devotees from all over the country come to the religious city. The number of visitors has increased since Shri Mahakal became Mahakal Lok, but meanwhile, the looting by the hotels-guest houses built in the Mahakal temple area has also increased. Arbitrary fare is being charged from the devotees.

A similar case came to light on Wednesday. Army Subedar Kumar Arvind from Chandigarh has come with his family and friends to visit Mahakal. There were a total of 15 people. He took three rooms in Hotel Utsav. Its rent was Rs 8500 while the rent of a room is only Rs 2k. There were no proper arrangements for water in the hotel. There was no cleanliness either. When he complained about this to the hotel staff, they got angry and started abusing him. He had taken three rooms. Being from the same family, they were sitting in the same room and talking. Meanwhile, an employee came and said that if you do not need three rooms then vacate a room. On this, they vacated one room and the other was given. Even when they started leaving the hotel, the rent of three rooms was collected instead of two.

Army jawans allege that an employee Ashish was very rude to them. Employees started saying if it is not appropriate then vacate the hotel. So he told them that there is a check-out at 12 pm in the afternoon. After that, they will empty it. Even after this, they remained adamant. Eventually, we had to leave the hotel. A complaint application has been given to the Mahakal police station. A complaint has also been made to the collector.

Mahakal police station in-charge Munendra Gautam said that information about indecency with army personnel in the hotel has been received. Action will be taken against the hotel operator on the basis of the application given.