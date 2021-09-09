Madhya Pradesh: Kin in Dhar lay body of man who died of electric shock in sludge to revive him

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Another weird incident of kinís attempt to resuscitate a dead man has come to fore in MP.

According to sources, residents of a hamlet in Dhar district laid the body of a man in sludge to resuscitate him after he died of an electric shock.

Recently in Guna district, body of a man, who died after drowning in a river, was hung upside down from a branch of a tree to revive him.

In Dhar,the incident took place at Moti Nagar of Sagaur on Wednesday.

Sources added that Salam, 30 and Irfan, 30 came into contact with a power supply line and got electrocuted. The duo were working at a construction site, they fell to the ground.

While Irfan sustained serious injuries, Salman fell to his death. Some villagers suggested to cover Salmanís body with sludge to revive him.

According to eyewitnesses, the body was kept in sludge for over an hour. On getting information, police rushed to the spot and persuaded the villagers not to disrespect the dead body.

In charge of Sagaur police station Rajendra Singh Bhadauriya said that villagers covered the body with mud to resuscitate him. "We explained to them that this is medically not possible. The body has been handed over to family after autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigation is on," Bhadauriya said.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 10:51 PM IST