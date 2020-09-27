Madhya Pradesh: Kin carry pregnant woman on shoulders

Jobat: In yet another incident which exposes the state government's failure to ensure the access to healthcare for the people who live in remote areas- a pregnant woman had to cover three-kilometre distance on the shoulders of her relatives for delivering her baby.

The incident occurred in a tribal dominating Alirajpur district where the woman gave birth to a baby girl at Jobat government hospital and the condition of the mother and child is stable.

Her relatives informed that despite tall claims of the government they do not have access to ambulance at their doorsteps, so they were forced to carry the woman on their shoulders as they had no other option.

According to information, Sunita, a native of Indwan village under Jobat tehsil in Alirajpur district. She entered into the wed-lock with Suresh, a resident of Dabadi village. As she is expecting her first child, she went to her parents' place Indwan recently.

Recently she went into labour pain and the family members called dial 108 and 102 ambulances repeatedly to no avail. They were told that the ambulance could not reach the village due to the extremely bad condition of the road.

Finding no other alternatives, the family members carried the woman on their shoulders on a cot. They walked through the dense forest covering three-kilometre distance to reach Ugnala hamlet from where they eventually got vehicle facility. They took her to Jobat government hospital, where she delivered a baby girl.

Villagers claimed that in the past, there have been multiple incidents when the pregnant women did not get access to ambulances due to bad conditions of roads.

Villagers added that they informed sarpanch Vikas Ningwal and secretary Kushal Singh Kirade several times, but all their complaints have fallen on deaf ear.

However, following this incident, questions have been raised over the tall claims of successful implementation of various schemes of state and central government for the development of rural areas.