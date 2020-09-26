Madhya Pradesh: Wife, paramour held for murdering Tufan banjara in Neemuch

Neemuch: Arresting wife of the deceased among two, Kukdeshwar police claimed to have solved murder case of Tufan Banjara.

He was found murdered at his residence on September 22. Kukdeshwar police station incharge inspector Kailashchandra Chouhan said Mamta Banjara, 20, a resident of Aamad village under Kukdeshwar police station limit and Badar Banjara, 30, a resident of Jaisingh Kheda village under Manasa police station limit have been arrested for murdering Tufan at his residence by slitting his throat.

Chouhan said that Mamta entered into the wed-lock with Tufan, only a fortnight back. This was her second marriage and she had one child from her previous marriage.

Deceased’s brother Karansingh Kachawa lodged a complaint after finding Tufan murdered at his residence.

Deceased kin held Mamta as the prime suspect in their statements to police. After preliminary investigation, police detained Mamta and interrogated her. She confessed killing of Tufan with the help of her paramour Badar.

Chouhan said that Mamta and Badar, both involved in a relationship since last six to seven years and they wanted to get marry.

But her kin married her to some other person at a tender age. She had one child from the marriage.

She was facing domestic violence and due to this the Couple got separated mutually.

Mamta and Badar decided to get married this time and they even fled. But her family members brought her back and got her marry to Tufan against her will.

Upset over this, she and Badar decided to eliminate Tufan. Mamta stole a SIM card from her father-in-law’s mobile phone and called Badar on September 18 and hatched a murder plan.

On the day of murder, the accused duo attacked Tufan with dragger and rod and then slit his throat to ensure that he is dead.

The duo has been booked under Section 304 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.