e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Kilometre-long traffic jam at MP-Maha border cause agony to commuters   

Madhya Pradesh: Kilometre-long traffic jam at MP-Maha border cause agony to commuters   

The traffic jam started getting worse as daily travellers from three sides, that is from the Maharashtra border, the Madhya Pradesh border, and Khetia—tried to cross the intersection.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Kilometre-long traffic jam at MP - Maha border cause agony to commuters    | FP Photo
Follow us on

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The state border became a nightmare for commuters as hundreds of vehicles got stuck in a traffic jam as dozens of people gathered at Barrier Chauraha in Khetia for Haat Bazaar. The traffic jam started getting worse as daily travellers from three sides, that is from the Maharashtra border, the Madhya Pradesh border, and Khetia—tried to cross the mentioned intersection. This gridlocked all three routes in the area for up to a kilometre. 

Notably, the border of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra passes through Khetia. Haat Bazaar caused complete chaos on the road for one-and-a-half hours in the afternoon. Locals complained about the problem and said that, if a single Haat Bazaar can be problematic to such an extent, commuters can never reach their destination on time during festivals like Holi, Bhagoriya and Rang Panchami. They added, it is impossible for two vehicles travelling in different directions to cross each other at barrier intersections. 

PWD proposes bypass road

To curb the traffic problem, the public works department (PWD) proposed building a bypass road, which should be constructed soon, the locals said. Two days ago, a meeting of the peace committee for the preparation of festivals was also held. In this, suggestions were given like suspending the transport of sugarcane on the day of Haat Bazar to make one-way traffic in the city. But, no recommendations were implemented. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Harassed by loan shark, Jabalpur kite trader attempts suicide
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Kilometre-long traffic jam at MP-Maha border cause agony to commuters   

Madhya Pradesh: Kilometre-long traffic jam at MP-Maha border cause agony to commuters   

Madhya Pradesh: 'Runaway Bride' walks away with cash worth Rs 3 lakh, 3 days after wedding

Madhya Pradesh: 'Runaway Bride' walks away with cash worth Rs 3 lakh, 3 days after wedding

Madhya Pradesh: Whenever I come to Badnagar, I feel like I have come home, says Justice RK Verma

Madhya Pradesh: Whenever I come to Badnagar, I feel like I have come home, says Justice RK Verma

Indore: City gets Rs 42 crore to facilitate mobility of differently-abled in govt offices

Indore: City gets Rs 42 crore to facilitate mobility of differently-abled in govt offices

Madhya Pradesh: Security force personnel commits suicide in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Security force personnel commits suicide in Khandwa