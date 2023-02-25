Madhya Pradesh: Kilometre-long traffic jam at MP - Maha border cause agony to commuters | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The state border became a nightmare for commuters as hundreds of vehicles got stuck in a traffic jam as dozens of people gathered at Barrier Chauraha in Khetia for Haat Bazaar. The traffic jam started getting worse as daily travellers from three sides, that is from the Maharashtra border, the Madhya Pradesh border, and Khetia—tried to cross the mentioned intersection. This gridlocked all three routes in the area for up to a kilometre.

Notably, the border of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra passes through Khetia. Haat Bazaar caused complete chaos on the road for one-and-a-half hours in the afternoon. Locals complained about the problem and said that, if a single Haat Bazaar can be problematic to such an extent, commuters can never reach their destination on time during festivals like Holi, Bhagoriya and Rang Panchami. They added, it is impossible for two vehicles travelling in different directions to cross each other at barrier intersections.

PWD proposes bypass road

To curb the traffic problem, the public works department (PWD) proposed building a bypass road, which should be constructed soon, the locals said. Two days ago, a meeting of the peace committee for the preparation of festivals was also held. In this, suggestions were given like suspending the transport of sugarcane on the day of Haat Bazar to make one-way traffic in the city. But, no recommendations were implemented.