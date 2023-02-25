Madhya Pradesh: Harassed by loan shark, Jabalpur kite trader attempts suicide

Representative Image | Photo: Freepik

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A kite trader in Jabalpur attempted suicide after allegedly being harassed by a loanshark over repayment of loan, said police on Saturday. Victim Naushad consumed poison and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital in critical condition.

Naushad, a resident of Nalband locality of Gohalpur police station area told that he had taken a loan of Rs fifty thousand years ago from a moneylender named Chhote. He said that, so far, he has paid Rs 9 lakh to the usurer in lieu of the Rs fifty thousand loan, yet he was being harassed for recovery.

In order to repay Chhote, Naushad took loans from other people as well. The pressure of repaying all these people had pushed Naushad into severe depression.

Action only after investigation, says police

Gohalpur police has registered a case in the matter and started investigation. Gohalpur police station in-charge Umesh Golhani said, “It will become clear only after investigation as to how much loan was given to the trader and how much was recovered from him in return. Action will be taken only after investigation.”