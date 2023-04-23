 Madhya Pradesh: Khetia soaks in confluence of three festivals
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Khetia soaks in confluence of three festivals

Madhya Pradesh: Khetia soaks in confluence of three festivals

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej marks celebration of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
article-image

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Eid-ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti were celebrated on the same day on Saturday. It was a rare confluence of festivities where Hindu-Muslim unity and brotherhood was on display.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej marks celebration of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. It is one of the most auspicious day for new purchases, weddings or starting a new venture. At Ram temple, a grand procession was organised by Brahmin community members. It passed through the town before concluding at Gayatri Temple. A large number of members participated in the procession. Devotees offered Puran Poli, Ras-amti, Kudlai and Bhajis to God.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, was celebrated through prayers, alms giving and spirituality. Special Namaz was organised in mosque at Khetiya- Sendhwa Road where hundreds of people gathered and greeted each other with ‘Sheerkhorma’, special dish served especially on the occasion.

Parshuram Jayanti was celebrated by Hindus with reverence. It marks the birth of Lord Parshuram, sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Strict security arrangements were placed during religious procession, to prevent violence. Sub-Divisional officer Pansemal Ramesh Sisodia, tehsildar HitendraBhavsar, Naib tehsildar Sunil Sisodia, Khetia SHO CS Baghel and team were present.

Read Also
MP: Thieves barge into locked house, decamp with valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Khetia
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Khetia soaks in confluence of three festivals

Madhya Pradesh: Khetia soaks in confluence of three festivals

MP: Karnataka Governor lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 160 lakh

MP: Karnataka Governor lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 160 lakh

Madhya Pradesh: Two stabbed by father-son duo in Meghnagar

Madhya Pradesh: Two stabbed by father-son duo in Meghnagar

Madhya Pradesh: Attach SDM, EE’s office, cars & other property, orders court in Nalkheda

Madhya Pradesh: Attach SDM, EE’s office, cars & other property, orders court in Nalkheda

MP: Parshuram Lok Kalyan to be constructed at birthplace of Lord Parshuram,says CM Shivraj Singh...

MP: Parshuram Lok Kalyan to be constructed at birthplace of Lord Parshuram,says CM Shivraj Singh...