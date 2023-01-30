Madhya Pradesh: Khargone farmers opt for revolutionary agri experiments

FP Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): With the land of Khargone known for cotton cultivation, the farmers from the region have always been carving out innovations. In this chain, farmers from Baijapura village, situated barely 20-kilometres from the district headquarters made revolutionary experiments in changing the economic condition of the farmers. Firstly, such a method was considered useful for sowing in wheat, soybean and mustard. But now by using intensive sowing (HDPS High Density Planting System) in cotton, production has been doubled. Secondly, 100 per cent mechanised farm method was used in the production of cotton. Both these experiments are new and also successful and as a result of these farmers are getting rich dividend.

They started getting double production by first experiment and by second experiment, it has been made possible to get cotton yield from others without rush of labourers. After two years of hard work by the director of Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) Mohan Singh Sisodia, the farmers got united and formed a FPO with the help of NABARD. They made FPO of 351 farmers successful in just two years. The group has done experiments to increase the productivity of cotton after taking good profits from the seeds of different varieties of wheat. 12 quintal production found per acre due to intensive sowing FPO director Mohan Singh Sisodia said that India has the largest area under cotton among the 40 cotton producing countries of the world, but we are lagging behind in terms of production. We are better in terms of climate and land. For this, studies were done at different levels. Then intensive sowing cotton was planted in 248 acres with 27 farmers.

This method is of seed sowing whereas in the normal method we chop (plant at a certain depth in the soil) cotton seeds at a certain distance. Even though more seed is required in this, the production is almost twice. With intensive method, we got maximum production of 12 quintals per acre. While in the normal method the maximum production is 5 quintals. 27 farmers associated with the FPO have taken this year's cotton crop with this method, whose average production is nine quintals per acre. In Gujarat and Maharashtra, 35 quintals per acre production is being taken from intensive sowing.

This method was tried for the first time in the state. 100% machines used in cotton production NABARD's district development manager (DDM) Vijay Patil said that while innovating in agriculture for the first time in the state, a plan was made to get cotton from 100 per cent mechanised farms in collaboration with FPO farmers. In this, cotton was sown by intensive sowing with the help of high density planting system. Its sowing was done by seeder and spraying of insecticides was also done by sprayer.

After this cotton picking was done with cotton picker machine. Apart from this, cultivation was also done with machines. It was used on December 24, 2022 in the presence of demonstration KVK scientists, former minister of state for agriculture Balkrishna Patidar and Horticulture Department officials at the farm of Brahmangaon farmer Mahendra Chainsingh Sisodia in Kasrawad.

FPO of farmers made by initiative of NABARD

DDM Patil informed that a grant of Rs 11.16 lakh was approved for the year 2020 to 23 for the Gogawa farmer producer company. Generally, for any FPO formation, five board of directors, five promoters and mobilisation amount are provided to connect the farmers. After this, the amount is given for FPO registration under Companies Act, for various licences like seeds, fertilisers, GST. A CEO is appointed for the FPO. One member of the FPO was given training for agri export at BIRD (Bankers Institute of Rural Development) of NABARD, Lucknow. This FPO was also linked to APEDA's Import and Export Code and Farm Connect Portal so that in future the FPO itself could export agricultural produce. Along with this, funds are also given for company's audit, legal compliance and business plan. The grant sanctioned by NABARD will be paid in instalments as the activities of the FPO progress.

