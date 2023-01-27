Madhya Pradesh: Martyrdom of our heroes got us freedom, says MLA Yadav at Khargone R-Day celebration | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Kasrawad MLA and former agriculture minister Sachin Yadav hoisted the National Flag at Jawaharlal Institute of Technology (JIT), Borawan on the occasion of Republic Day.

On this occasion, Yadav and other dignitaries worshipped Goddess Saraswati. They also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Yadav. JIT principal Dr Atul Upadhyay, dean Dr Sunil Sugandhi, GRY Institute of Pharmacy principal Dr Sujit Pillai, chief engineer Sanjit and a large number of faculty members, staff and students were present along with principal Ashish Sandankar.

The former agriculture minister said in his address that the fact that we are able to enjoy freedom today is because of the martyrdom of our heroes who got freedom from the slavery of the British. Our martyrs are responsible for achieving freedom. After independence, many challenges confronted our country but we accepted all those challenges and laid the foundation for the development of this country.

India, a country of youth

After independence, the Constitution of our country was made. Taking inspiration from the Constitution, we have taken our country forward on the path of progress. Today our country is a country of youth. It has the largest youth population in the world. These youths are playing an important role in the development of our country. Yadav said in his address.

