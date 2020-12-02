Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa cops arrest ‘Baba’ for interstate cons

Khandwa: Khandwa police have arrested an imposter Baba who is wanted in several cases of con, including few in Khandwa town. Khandwa police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on inter-state thug recently.

The accused has been identified as Sajay Paliwal, 47, son of Radheshyam Paliwal, a resident of Wardha district, Maharashtra. During preliminary investigation it was revealed that Sanjay stayed in Khandwa for three years and during this he cheated several people with lakhs of rupees.

He also committed several crimes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Accused informed police that he left his home town about 20 years and back and never returned. During this period he has cheated many people, police said.