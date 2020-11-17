Madhya Pradesh: Illegal structures of Computer Baba’s history-sheeter aide razed in Indore

Indore: Six illegally constructed structures by Ramesh Tomar, a history-sheeter who is connected to self-styled godman Namdev Tyagi aka Computer Baba, were demolished by a joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police on Tuesday morning.

Armed with four JCBs and four poclain machines, the IMC team reached Idrish Nagar where Tomar had erected six houses and a temporary structures in a garden.

“Five houses were built and one building was under construction. There was also a temporary structure in a garden. We knocked them down within two hours,” said Municipal deputy commissioner and removal team in-charge Lata Aggarwal.

Tomar had already been issued a notice to remove illegal constructions by the municipal corporation. She said that three mobile towers had also been erected by Tomar. “The towers would be cut down using gas cutter later,” she added.

Heavy police presence had accompanied the IMC team to tackle any protest by disciples of Computer Baba. However, no one opposed the removal drive.

Additional District Magistrate Ajay Dev Sharma, Additional Commissioner Municipal Corporation Devendra Singh and a large number of police forces were present.

Tyagi had enjoyed MoS status in the previous Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, and had been appointed as the chairman of a river conservation trust.