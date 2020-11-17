Indore: BSNL landline customers can now convert the connection to Fiber

Indore: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a telecom company of the Government of India has offered the facility of its existing Landline Customers to convert the connection to Fibre.

Sanjeev Singhal, General Manager of Indore BSNL, informed that BSNL has changed over time. After coming to the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in BSNL, the PSU telecom operator has become a young company. The youth team of BSNL is working with new vigor which has also improved the quality. According to a recent survey conducted by TRAI for voice call quality, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) topped the voice call quality. Keeping in mind the convenience of the customers, BSNL has also launched Book My Fiber site, in which customers can book their fiber connection with the plan as per their home connection by clicking the link https://bookmyfiber.bsnl.co.in/ the existing landline customers will be able to convert their landline plan into a fiber plan.

Singhal said that by working with new vigor, our aim will be to make the service more better and to keep the trust of customers.

He also mentioned that by winning the trust of its customers by providing better service and based on the feedback received from the users, BSNL stands number one in voice call quality as compared to other private operators, in a recent survey conducted by TRAI.