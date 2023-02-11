Madhya Pradesh: Khachrod police traces miscreant attempted to disturb social harmony by creating a fake account on social media

Representative Image

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The Khachrod police cyber team successfully traced a miscreant who attempted to disturb social harmony by creating a fake account on social media and posting indecent posts about the death of Jain sage late Acharya Shri Ravindra Surishwar.

The accused, who claimed to be a social worker, not only posted indecent comments but also tampered with his body and removed a toenail.

The accused was identified as Vineet Mandaut, according to Khachrod police station in-charge Ravindra Yadav, and he was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

Yadav stated that the alleged youth and his brother were summoned to the Khachrod police station on Thursday night after a preliminary investigation and after questioning checked the fake ID made in his mobile, whose profile picture was posted as Deepak Jain by putting a photo of Punya Samrat Shri Jayant Sen Surishwar.

Yadav claimed that the picture was posted about a week ago and that it offended the religious sentiments of Sheer's followers. The accused also included a photograph of him injuring Jain Sheer's mortal remains.

Following this, Hemant Jain filed a complaint with the local police station on Thursday. Acting on the matter, Ujjain SP dispatched a police cyber team to track down the accused within six hours.

