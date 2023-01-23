Madhya Pradesh: Heavy vehicles plying on city roads, police remain mute spectators in Khachrod

FP Photo |

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The city unit of the Congress on Saturday submitted a memorandum against the alleged laxity of police following which heavy transport vehicles were plying inside the town despite a ban on their entry. Local police have failed to take action against the transport vehicle operators who, defying the ban, are running their trucks on the interior roads. In view of the accidents due to plying of heavy vehicles, the civic body on the demands of various organizations, had installed height barriers at several places such as Nagda Road, Badnagar Road and Ramatlai Ratlam Road to prevent the entry of heavy transport vehicles like trucks and tankers into the town.

A few days ago, defying the ban, a heavy vehicle had broken the barriers at Nagda and Badnagar road and went inside the town. Civic body had informed Khachrod police station about the incident seeking identification of the culprit and action against them. However, the police authorities have still to initiate any action in this direction. Even the municipality has not been able to replace the b broken barriers. An accident on Gopal Road on Friday had left one person killed and four injured after the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck. Congress party members gave a memorandum addressed to sub-divisional officer and Khachrod SHO demanding action against vehicle owners for violating the traffic norm and check entry of heavy transport vehicles in the town.

The Congress members' delegation has warned of demonstrations if the police fail to take action on their memorandum. The delegation included Youth congress state secretary and municipal PWD chairman representative Sanjay Nandeda, councilor Narayan Mandavlia, councilor representative Jitendra Panchal, Lakhan Gohar and others.

