Madhya Pradesh: MP Shikshak Sangh to launch indefinite protest from January 27 in Khachrod

Demand for OPS restoration

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Madhya Pradesh Shikshak Sangh in Khachrod are gearing up to be a part of the indefinite protest, raising demand for the restoration of the old pension scheme, in Bhopal from January 27.

Teaching and non-teaching staff working with government and grant-in-aid schools across the state are about to launch their agitation, seeking a solution to their long-pending demands including reinstatement of the old pension scheme among others, said teacher's union divisional secretary Rajendra Rawal.

Teachers have several demands including reinstatement of the old pension scheme, continuous five-year job tenure for pay upgradation, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission benefits, etc.

Provincial leaders said that from January 27, one by one every district of the state will stage a protest on regular basis. Rawal added they have already handed over a letter to school education minister Inder Singh Parmar, tribal welfare minister Meena Singh, cooperative minister Arvind Bhadoria and CM secretary Manish Rastogi, which explains the loss of studies due to protest. Rawal has also appealed to all the government teachers to actively participate in the protest.

