Madhya Pradesh: Teachers' body demands OPS, earned leave in Khachrod

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Teachers Association has taken a strong stand defending government teachers fighting for their postretirement benefits, especially pensions, so that they can lead decent lives.

State president Lachiram Ingle, provincial general secretary Kshatraveer Singh Rathore and co-organisation minister Devkrishna Vyas have jointly written a letter to School Education minister Inder Singh Parmar, tribal welfare minister Meena Singh and minister Of Medical Education Vishwas Sarang for early redressal of their demands and even threatened to hold indefinite ‘Satyagraha’ from January 27 if their demands are not satisfied within the specified time.

Tribal minister Singh was apprised about assistant commissioner post (Khargone) which has been lying vacant for a long time now, on which she assured that an officer would be posted within 2-3 days. Addressing a memorandum with demand of the employees struggling for their post-retirement benefits on November 1, principal secretary of Chief Minister, Manish Rastogi assured reinstatement of the old pension scheme, earned leaves and promotion with seniority to new teacher cadre. Among major demands of the association are promotion to Governor, President awardees teachers and implementation of school education department instructions in Tribal Affairs Department. It is learnt that the revival of the old pension scheme (OPS) has been one of the long-standing demands of government teachers in the state.