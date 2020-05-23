Madhya Pradesh: Khachrod Congress leader Govind Bharava booked for obstructing work of govt official

Khachrod: Administration has filed a case against block Congress president Govind Bharava for obstruction of work of government official. The administration tried closing down a dairy shop in Dabra after one case was confirmed in the area, but Bharava protested and even abused the team that was supposed to close down the shop.

Tehsildar Madhu Nayak lodged a complaint against Bharava and his accomplices for violating the curfew and obstructing official work. Bharava said that MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar is their leader and he will not let the police take action. Another shop, owned by a ex-BJP councillor was also sealed in Gudgali recently.

The police said that the man who was found to be a coronavirus patient owned a refreshment shop in Dabra and was selling snacks to people during ramzan. MLA Gurjar has submitted a memorandum to collector that the complaint is filed because of political enmity.

Mandi board overlooks youths registered for employment

Khachrod: Several youths had registered online in 2019 for employment in Krishi Upaj Mandis and even paid the registration fees but they were not employed. The mandi board neglected the issue and kept telling these educated youths to come later. Multiple weighers in Khachrod have been employed for years in the area and do not have proper attendance record. The employment of these youths shall be a good news for the area.