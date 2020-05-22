Madhya Pradesh: Corona winners outnumber new cases in Khandwa for second day

Khandwa: After witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases for past couple of days, Khandwa one of the major hot spots in Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh could be on the path of recovery as 10 more person moved out of the COVID Care Centre on Friday.

Khandwa had become the COVID-19 capital of Nimar region after number of patients crossed 200 mark, but since the last two days, the town is witnessing a positive trend of patients winning over the deadly infection outnumbering new cases reported.

On Thursday, as many 42 patients got discharged, while on Friday as many 10 patients moved out of hospital raising total number of recovered patients to 138. So far, Khandwa recorded 208 COVID-19 patients. With 10 deaths due to deadly disease, currently as many 65 patients (including five new patients on Friday) are under treatment at the COVID Care Centre. All the doctors and the nursing staff present at the centre cheered the outgoing patients. They told patients to follow precaution and remain in the home quarantine for next two weeks.

Earlier on Friday five new patients tested positive for the COVID-19. They all admitted to the hospital. Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma informed that on Friday district got test report of 60 samples. Out of this 55 were tested negative, while remaining five tested positive.

On Friday, health department sent samples of 66 suspects with this total 2695 samples have been sent from Khandwa for examination.